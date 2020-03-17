Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $569,000 Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,416,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,103 shares of company stock worth $2,763,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. ValuEngine cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

