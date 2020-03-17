AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000.

In related news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VC opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Visteon Corp has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $106.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

