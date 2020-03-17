AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Centurylink by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Centurylink by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 207,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Centurylink by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

NYSE:CTL opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

