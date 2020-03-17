Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 132,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 153,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 293,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

