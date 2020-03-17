BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,999 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,217 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in F5 Networks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $168.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $134.75. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.87.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock worth $1,052,896. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.