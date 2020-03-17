BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

