BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $19.63 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWONK shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

