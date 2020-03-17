BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 330.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 127,195 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $9,374,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.85 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $102.34. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,866.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

