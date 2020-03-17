Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Elaine A. Sarsynski Acquires 2,000 Shares

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Director Elaine A. Sarsynski acquired 2,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $19,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Horizon Technology Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 45.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.89%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Aegis upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 172,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

