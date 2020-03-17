Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) CFO Taylor D. Smith Buys 7,233 Shares of Stock

Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) CFO Taylor D. Smith bought 7,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $19,818.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,422.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Zagg Inc has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zagg Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZAGG. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zagg by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zagg by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zagg by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zagg by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Zagg during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

