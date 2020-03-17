G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) Insider Mark Johnson Buys 20,000 Shares

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) insider Mark Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$22,700.00 ($16,099.29).

Shares of GEM opened at A$0.87 ($0.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $395.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. G8 Education Ltd has a 1 year low of A$1.31 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of A$3.39 ($2.40).

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. G8 Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

