MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney Sells 307 Shares of Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MKSI stock opened at $70.88 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,114,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

