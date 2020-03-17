Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Insider Kimberly C. Dockery Buys 2,000 Shares

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) insider Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 2,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.64. Colony Bankcorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,807,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

