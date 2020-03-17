Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

