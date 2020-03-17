Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) Insider James Mactier Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Regis Resources Limited (ASX:RRL) insider James Mactier purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,120.00 ($21,361.70).

Shares of RRL opened at A$3.45 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$4.19 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.58. Regis Resources Limited has a 12 month low of A$2.93 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of A$6.72 ($4.77). The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.85%. Regis Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, evaluates, and develops gold projects in Australia. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated to the west of Sydney in Central West New South Wales.

