Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Humana stock opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.62. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.