Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.95 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.