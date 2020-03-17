Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 1,202 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.17 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 758,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,102,981.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $333.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Century Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Century Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Bancorp by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

