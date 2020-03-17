Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Eric A. Spiegel Acquires 500 Shares

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 26.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

