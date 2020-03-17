Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Eric A. Spiegel Acquires 500 Shares

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of DOV stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $107.63. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $346,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 26.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.