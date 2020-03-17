Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 400 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,987,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

