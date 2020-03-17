Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.