Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $58,896.00 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.44 per share, with a total value of $58,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 758,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,614,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $333.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNBKA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

