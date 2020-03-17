Green Plains Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,028 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical daily volume of 621 put options.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 81,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $1,016,571.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,513,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,710,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at $569,890.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 132,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 111,115 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1,551.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

GPRE opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $715.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

