Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 89,630 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,016 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after acquiring an additional 775,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

