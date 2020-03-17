B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $70,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 71,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $541.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.76. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RILY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

