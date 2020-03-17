B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $70,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 71,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:RILY opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $541.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.76. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 3.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.
Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.
