Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $56.14 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.56.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.