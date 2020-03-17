Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regenxbio by 532.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 393.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.40.

In other Regenxbio news, Director Donald J. Hayden, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $313,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,016 shares of company stock worth $2,256,957. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

