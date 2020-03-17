Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Purchases $70,200.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.63. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 707,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,561,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
