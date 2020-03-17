Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Purchases $70,200.00 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,565.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.63. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIND. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,568,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 707,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,561,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1,318.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 330,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 307,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

