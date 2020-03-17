NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 1,900 Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 259.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 220,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

NYSE PNR opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. Pentair PLC has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

