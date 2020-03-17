AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZZA. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

