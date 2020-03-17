Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

OPI opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $160.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

