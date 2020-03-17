NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 1,800 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

