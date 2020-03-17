NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 571,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 298,136 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 155,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,287,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125,873 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,448,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,378,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

