NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 20,600 Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Tailored Brands by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tailored Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Tailored Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 106,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tailored Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Tailored Brands stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Tailored Brands Inc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

