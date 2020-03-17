NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $95,000 in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NHI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. National Health Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other news, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

