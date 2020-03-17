NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Increases Stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHE opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $827.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

