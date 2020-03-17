NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 220.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 86.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $216,268.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,859 shares of company stock worth $752,412 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

