NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 3,700 Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HMC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 847.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.61 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

