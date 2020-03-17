NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $96,000 Position in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWM opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. New Media Investment Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

