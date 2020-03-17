NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Boosts Position in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Delphi Technologies were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLPH. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NYSE DLPH opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $966.58 million, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

