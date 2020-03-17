NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 2,784 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in K12 were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in K12 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in K12 by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in K12 by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in K12 by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,768.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $980.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.36.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.