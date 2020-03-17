2,200 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Acquired by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CIT Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,538,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 666,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in CIT Group by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 286,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CIT Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 88,903 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in CIT Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 112,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other CIT Group news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,161.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CIT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $54.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

