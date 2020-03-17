NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 651 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

