NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Trims Stock Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lowered its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in HMS were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HMSY. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 357,925 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 28.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 8.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 213.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 55,454 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMSY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim raised HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on HMS from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.32.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

