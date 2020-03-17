NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Invests $100,000 in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 146,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 176,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,570 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 149,690 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush lowered Childrens Place from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of PLCE opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Childrens Place Inc has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

