67,197 Shares in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,197 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Berry Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 957,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 201,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 41,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $194.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.09. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.72.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

