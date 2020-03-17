AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,212 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 1,900 Pentair PLC
AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Papa John's Int'l, Inc.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 1,800 Shares of Magellan Health Inc
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc
NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 20,600 Tailored Brands Inc
