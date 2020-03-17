AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,212 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 465,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.