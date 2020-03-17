NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Buys Shares of 700 Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its 200-day moving average is $124.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

