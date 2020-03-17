NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases 1,700 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 283.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in China Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in China Mobile by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Mobile alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

NYSE CHL opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. China Mobile Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.