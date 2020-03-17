NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New $84,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $163.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $163.47 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.77.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.